Fed's Bullard: Pandemic has not turned out as bad as initially feared

Fed James Bullard speaking

The pandemic has not turned out as bad as initially feared



markets reflect avoidance so far of initial worst case



output looks to be running around 90% of normal



bulk of economy will return to prior production levels



The NASDAQ and S&P are trading near session highs. The NASDAQ is at a new all time high.

Fed James Bullard is discussing the US economy monetary policy during the webinar hosted by the Milken Inst.. Bullard is a non-voting member on the Federal Reserve Board this year and has been somewhat hopeful of late. He says: