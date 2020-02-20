Feds Clara on CNBC: Financial stability risks in US are moderate
Feds Clara is speaking on CNBC and says:
Comments from the Clarida are consistent with a Fed that is happy to keep rates steady where they are for extended time period. The Fed is projecting no rate hikes in 2020.
- The fundamentals of the US economy remain solid into 2020
- There's been a decline in trade policy uncertainty
- That decline in tensions from trade should be a positive for business investment
- He is getting daily email briefings on the impact of the coronavirus
- Says it is still too soon tell the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy
- Financial stability risks in the United States are moderate