Feds Clara on CNBC: Financial stability risks in US are moderate

Speaking on CNBC

Feds Clara is speaking on CNBC and says:



The fundamentals of the US economy remain solid into 2020



There's been a decline in trade policy uncertainty



That decline in tensions from trade should be a positive for business investment



He is getting daily email briefings on the impact of the coronavirus



Says it is still too soon tell the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy



Financial stability risks in the United States are moderate



Comments from the Clarida are consistent with a Fed that is happy to keep rates steady where they are for extended time period. The Fed is projecting no rate hikes in 2020.