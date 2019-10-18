Fed's Clarida: US economy in a good place but faces 'evident risks'

Comments from Fed vice-chair Richard Clarida on October 18, 2019:





Monetary policy is 'not on a preset course' and decisions will be made 'meeting by meeting'

No evidence strong labor market is putting pressure on inflation

Inflation 'remains muted'

Treasury purchases should not be confused with QE







An Oct 30 cut was 84% priced in before before the speech and the Fed is into the blackout period tomorrow. This was the final opportunity to push back on what's priced in and they're not pushback here. They're cutting.





More comments in the Q&A: