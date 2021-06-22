Fed's Daly: Looking to the fall to get some more clarity on economy

Appropriate to debate taper but 'we're not there yet'

Rate change discussion isn't even on the table

Could reach taper threshold in late 2021 or early 2022

Says she's very bullish on the economy

Inflation could run close to 3% in the near term

A taper hint at Jackson Hole, followed by a formal taper warning in September and then announcing it in October or November with it going into effect int December is the baseline scenario in markets and that's about what's she's hinting at here.

