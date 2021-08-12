Fed's Daly: Talking about potentially tapering later this year or early next year is where I'm at

San Francisco Fed president, Mary Daly, remarks in an interview

Optimistic about the fall and ongoing developments

Appropriate to start discussing dialing back the level of accommodation

The starting point for that is QE purchases

Tapering could start as soon as this year

Jobs progress is moving towards Fed's full employment goal





Her views here echo that of what we heard from George and Kaplan yesterday, though Barkin seems to be taking a different approach for the time being. The dollar is little changed on the above but it is coming at a time of the day where things are quieter.

This is consistent with her remarks from last week, in which she mentioned that the Fed "will most likely be in a position to taper later this year" or if not, early next year.