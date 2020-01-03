Fed's Evans: Fundamentals for the US economy are good

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the Chicago Fed President (non-voter)

  • Sees 22.25% GDP growth in 2020
  • Inflation ought to be rising up to 2% in this climate
  • Current Fed policy is accommodative
  • I think we need to be keeping our eyes on inflation
  • We need to show we can get to our symmetric inflation target
  • We're pretty well set with our policy
  • I don't see a big risk in running rates too low but we're monitoring financial risks very closely
  • We've seen a lot of uncertainty relating to trade policy
  • The manufacturing sector has definitely been hit
  • We've finding the economy can continue to expand with a modest contraction in manufacturing
  • We could decide to put a standing repo facility into place, another option is to have a larger balance sheet
Evans was on CNBC.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose