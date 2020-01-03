Fed's Evans: Fundamentals for the US economy are good
Comments from the Chicago Fed President (non-voter)
- Sees 22.25% GDP growth in 2020
- Inflation ought to be rising up to 2% in this climate
- Current Fed policy is accommodative
- I think we need to be keeping our eyes on inflation
- We need to show we can get to our symmetric inflation target
- We're pretty well set with our policy
- I don't see a big risk in running rates too low but we're monitoring financial risks very closely
- We've seen a lot of uncertainty relating to trade policy
- The manufacturing sector has definitely been hit
- We've finding the economy can continue to expand with a modest contraction in manufacturing
- We could decide to put a standing repo facility into place, another option is to have a larger balance sheet
Evans was on CNBC.