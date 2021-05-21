Video: How this trader turned $200 into $190,000 in 4 hours

The 19-year-old who had a miraculous trading run

This is the story of Thomas, the 19-year-old trader who was working the factory night shift and trading on his phone. In a remarkable run over just four hours he turned $200 to $190,000 (CAD 250,000) and kept it all. It's an amazing run of nerve, luck and conviction and he takes me exactly through how he did it with live video screen captures and account statements. The nearly 1000x return in 240 minutes is one of the most remarkable trading stories you will ever hear.







