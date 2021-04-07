Feds Evans: It is too early to start talking about talking about a QE taper

Mimics Chair Powells famous line

Fed's Evans used one of chair Powells more famous lines, by saying"

it is too early to start talking about talking about a QE taper.

He also commented that as inflation rises it will be uncomfortable but the Fed needs to be patient and bolder. We need months and months of higher inflation before we even have an opinion about whether it is sustainable.





Charlie Evans is the president of the Chicago Fed and is a voting member in 2021.