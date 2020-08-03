Fed's Evans comments on inflation, rates, fiscal support
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans speaking with media
- Says he sees the US jobless rate at 9.5% at end of 2020, 6.5% at end of 2021 in baseline outlook
- says his more pessimistic forecasts are 'equally' likely
- says monetary policy is 'about where it can be,' ball is in congress' court on economy
- sees 'aggregate demand trouble brewing' without extension of fiscal supports like jobless benefits
- Won't need to raise rates unless inflation heads to 2.5%