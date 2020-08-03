Fed's Evans comments on inflation, rates, fiscal support

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans speaking with media

  • Says he sees the US jobless rate at 9.5% at end of 2020, 6.5% at end of 2021 in baseline outlook
  • says his more pessimistic forecasts are 'equally' likely
  • says monetary policy is 'about where it can be,' ball is in congress' court on economy
  • sees 'aggregate demand trouble brewing' without extension of fiscal supports like jobless benefits
  • Won't need to raise rates unless inflation heads to 2.5%
On that final bullet point, the Fed is not taking a pre-emptive approach to raising rates to head off inflation. Not that that is particularly relevant right now, but it is a change in approach from the Bank. 


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose