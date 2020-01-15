Fed's Harker: Sept turmoil showed pool of reserves needed was larger than thought
Comments from Harker:
- Fed's efforts to boost liquidity calmed repo markets and made year-end a non-event
- Banks remain reluctant to borrow from the discount window
- Discussions over potential standing repo facility are still very much in the discourse phase, not decision making phase
Update: Harker says rater are in a good place unless there is a substantial change in inflation.