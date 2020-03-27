Fed's Kaplan: Small and medium-sized businesses worried about survival

Comments from the Dallas Fed President

The bailout package directs funds at "small-and-medium sized" businesses with up to 500 employees... per site.





Any mom-and-pop operation that thinks it's going to get a real helping hand is going to be fighting some very large companies for that money.





The reason Wal-Mart shares hit a 52-week high last week wasn't because they're going to out-compete Target during this pandemic. It's because all their main street competitors are going to come out of this on life-support at best.

