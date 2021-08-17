Fed's Kashkari: I believe these will be short-lived high inflation readings

Monitoring data closely to see if high inflation readings will be temporary or not

Still 6-8 million Americans not working who would have been if pandemic had not happened

Base case scenario is that people who want to work will return

Fed would raise rates to fight inflation if needed

Delta effects could lead to a more sluggish recovery

Delate variant is a risk



If you like maximum hand-wringing, wouldn't Kashkari for Fed Chair be interesting?

