Fed's Kashkari: I believe these will be short-lived high inflation readings

Comments from the Minneapolis Fed President

  • Monitoring data closely to see if high inflation readings will be temporary or not
  • Still 6-8 million Americans not working who would have been if pandemic had not happened
  • Base case scenario is that people who want to work will return
  • Fed would raise rates to fight inflation if needed
  • Delta effects could lead to a more sluggish recovery
  • Delate variant is a risk
