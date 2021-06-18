Fed's Kashkari: Fed funds should remain unchanged at least through 2023

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Kashkari to Reuters

  • "Let's be patient"
  • Balance sheet is in a good place and it's fine to discuss taper
  • Notes that he's in favor of ending the dot plot. Notes that it's been too hawkish in the past
  • High inflation readings should be short lived
  • Maximum employment means 'at minimum' back to pre-pandemic levels
  • It may take longer than Sept to judge progress on labor supply
  • Still too soon to declare victory over covid-19
  • Benefits of trimming MBS QE first would be modest
Isn't it poetic that they send out a hawk (Bullard) and a dove the day after the FOMC. They've done a good job of highlighting the extremes in the debate.

"As long as inflation expectations remain anchored... let's be patient and let's really achieve maximum employment," he said.

