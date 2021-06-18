Fed's Kashkari: Fed funds should remain unchanged at least through 2023

"Let's be patient"

Balance sheet is in a good place and it's fine to discuss taper

Notes that he's in favor of ending the dot plot. Notes that it's been too hawkish in the past

High inflation readings should be short lived

Maximum employment means 'at minimum' back to pre-pandemic levels

It may take longer than Sept to judge progress on labor supply

Still too soon to declare victory over covid-19

Benefits of trimming MBS QE first would be modest



Isn't it poetic that they send out a hawk (Bullard) and a dove the day after the FOMC. They've done a good job of highlighting the extremes in the debate.





"As long as inflation expectations remain anchored... let's be patient and let's really achieve maximum employment," he said.

