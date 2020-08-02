Fed's Kashkari spoke over the weekend - suggests 4- 6 week shutdown, says Congress can spend big

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari spoke with  CBS' "Face the Nation."

Said the economy would be able to mount a robust recovery only if the virus were brought under control
  • "If we don't do that and we just have this raging virus spreading throughout the country with flare-ups and local lockdowns for the next year or two, which is entirely possible, we're going to see many, many more business bankruptcies" 
  • "That's going to be a much slower recovery for all of us."
  • Congress is positioned to spend big on coronavirus relief efforts 
