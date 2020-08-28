Fed's Mester: Economic activity is slowing in some regions

Cleveland Fed president, Loretta Mester, remarks to CNBC





The virus is really driving things

Businesses have tempered hiring as virus cases have been increasing

High frequency data shows economic activity has slowed down a bit

Fed goal is still for 2% inflation

But new strategy is to allow higher inflation after period where inflation is low

There is no mathematical formula

The strategy is about stabilising inflation expectations

This isn't much of anything new that the Fed has communicated since last month - similar to the minutes last week - and the point on inflation echoes from Powell yesterday.





As for the part on deriving inflation, it essentially translates to "we will make it up as we go along and communicate policy changes as we see fit".



