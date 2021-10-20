Fed's Mester says interest rate hikes are not coming any time soon

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaking in an interview with CNBC.

  •  a lot of the increase inflation is tied to COVID-19, whether it's to demand or supply
  •  as asset purchases wind down, will have time to assess inflation, employment
  • says she revised up inflation forecast for this year
  • she expects bottlenecks to last longer than originally expected
  • will see inflation readings come back down next year
  • if we don't see inflation coming down next year, will need to reassess
  •  says baseline forecast is for inflation to come down, but there are upside risks
  •  says so far medium and longer run inflation expectations are consistent with 2% inflation goal
  •  some house price increases are a covid effect; not a reason to change monetary policy 
  • we've met test for taper
  • fed policy is well-calibrated to outlook
  •  very comfortable with where policy is right now
  •  banking system is quite healthy
  • Q3 GDP will be weaker than 1h, but still expect US GDP to grow 5% to 6% this year



