Fed's Mester: US monetary policy is 'well calibrated'
Mester says she doesn't support a cut 'at this time'
- There are risks to the US outlook, including coronavirus
- Expects US economy to continue performing well
- 2020 outlook is for US expansion to continue with growth around trend
- Consumer spending slowdown in Q4 'isn't troubling'
- She does not 'at this time' support cutting interest rates to spur a faster return to inflation
- Fed should be particularly attuned to financial market developments in current environment
'Particularly attuned' to financial markets? Like they're not watching every tick in the stock market as it is. They're going to be buying ETFs if the market stumbles.