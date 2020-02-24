Fed's Mester: US monetary policy is 'well calibrated'

There are risks to the US outlook, including coronavirus

Expects US economy to continue performing well

2020 outlook is for US expansion to continue with growth around trend

Consumer spending slowdown in Q4 'isn't troubling'

She does not 'at this time' support cutting interest rates to spur a faster return to inflation

Fed should be particularly attuned to financial market developments in current environment

'Particularly attuned' to financial markets? Like they're not watching every tick in the stock market as it is. They're going to be buying ETFs if the market stumbles.

