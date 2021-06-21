Fed's Powell: Inflation has picked up noticeably, job gains should pick up in months ahead

Fed Chair Powell speaking in prepared testimony

US. economy has shown sustained improvement since Sept 2020

real GDP on track to post fastest growth in decades

sectors affected by pandemic remain weak, but have shown improvement

household spending rising at a rapid pace

housing sector strong, business investment increasing at a solid pace

labor market conditions have continued to improve, the pace is uneven

5.8% unemployment rate understates employment shortfall

job gains should pick up in coming months

inflation has increased notably in recent months

as transitory supply effects abate, inflation expected to drop back toward 2%

pandemic continues to pose risks to the outlook

vaccinations will likely continue to reduce effects of public health crisis on economy, but pace has slowed and new virus strains remain a risk

fed will do everything we can to support the economy for as long as it takes to complete recovery





Powell is testifying before Congress, at the Select Subcommittee on Coronavirus Crisis, U.S. House of Representatives. I don't see much at all in the above main points that is very different. Perhaps Powell will have something more impactful to say during the Q&A. Stay tuned (Q&A will be posted separately).











