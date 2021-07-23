Fed's Powell rated as the most negative of the last three chairs of the Bank

Reuters report on research using artificial intelligence and voice analytics that scores current Federal Reserve System Chair Powel the most negative of the ;last 3 chairs.

And Yellen having the most neutral tone, and ... Ben Bernanke before that a comparative cheerleader.





:-)





The authors of the research ... found that the Fed chair's emotional tone at news conferences influences stock prices independent of the meaning of the words used

The effect, as much as 200 basis points on the S&P 500







