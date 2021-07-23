Fed's Powell rated as the most negative of the last three chairs of the Bank

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reuters report on research using artificial intelligence and voice analytics that scores current Federal Reserve System Chair Powel the most negative of the ;last 3 chairs.

And Yellen having the most neutral tone, and ... Ben Bernanke before that a comparative cheerleader.

The authors of the research ... found that the Fed chair's emotional tone at news conferences influences stock prices independent of the meaning of the words used
  • The effect, as much as 200 basis points on the S&P 500 

