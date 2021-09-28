Fed's Powell: Repeats that they "have all but met" the test for tapering

The test for raising rates is higher

Even with a taper, we'll still be buying net bonds until mid-year

We are in my view a long way from max employment

Powell says 'it's fair to say' inflation is more concerning than earlier this year. Cites supply chain issues.

"We do believe" inflation will come down. Most of what's contributing to inflation from a small number of items



A digital dollar would likely require congressional authorization



