Fed's Powell: Repeats that they "have all but met" the test for tapering

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Powell in Congress

Powell
  • The test for raising rates is higher
  • Even with a taper, we'll still be buying net bonds until mid-year
  • We are in my view a long way from max employment
  • Powell says 'it's fair to say' inflation is more concerning than earlier this year. Cites supply chain issues.
  • "We do believe" inflation will come down. Most of what's contributing to inflation from a small number of items
  • A digital dollar would likely require congressional authorization
This will be going on for a long time:


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose