Feds Powell: US economic outlook has brightened but not out of the woods

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed chair Powell speaking

Fed chair Powell speaking on community development. His prepared text says:
  • Economy not out of woods yet, but making real progress
  • The economic outlook has clearly brightened
  • Economy is reopening, bringing stronger economic activity and job creation
  • Disparities in pandemics economic impact by race and education
  • 36% of black mothers and 30% of Hispanic mothers are not working or working less because of childcare school disruptions
  • Labor force participation fell 4 percentage points for black and Hispanic women versus 1.6 percentage points for white women
  • US economy will only reach full potential when everyone can contribute to and share in the benefits of prosperity
Fed chair Powells prepared remarks can be viewed HERE

Question-and-answer from Powells virtual appearance at the National community reinvestment coalition
  • have not decided whether to issue a digital currency
  • one possible benefit of digital currency is greater inclusion
  • Fed will be transparent in saying how close we think we are to maximum inclusive employment

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose