Feds Powell: US economic outlook has brightened but not out of the woods

Fed chair Powell speaking

Economy not out of woods yet, but making real progress



The economic outlook has clearly brightened

Economy is reopening, bringing stronger economic activity and job creation



Disparities in pandemics economic impact by race and education



36% of black mothers and 30% of Hispanic mothers are not working or working less because of childcare school disruptions



Labor force participation fell 4 percentage points for black and Hispanic women versus 1.6 percentage points for white women



US economy will only reach full potential when everyone can contribute to and share in the benefits of prosperity



Fed chair Powells prepared remarks can be viewed HERE

Question-and-answer from Powells virtual appearance at the National community reinvestment coalition

have not decided whether to issue a digital currency



one possible benefit of digital currency is greater inclusion



Fed will be transparent in saying how close we think we are to maximum inclusive employment



