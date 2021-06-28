Fed's Quarles says he doesn't think labor force participation needs to return to pre-covid levels

Doesn't think we need to see participation return to pre-covid levels because of baby boomer retirements

Fed looks at a variety of labor force measures

Fed has not identified a specific target for maximum employment

I'm intrigued by the participation rate argument. Many at the Fed are saying that more people are retiring but I find that hard to square.





Here is US participation:





Contrast that with Canada, which has a slightly older population and is behind the US in the pandemic reopening.





I think the US workers will return.

