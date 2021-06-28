Fed's Quarles says he doesn't think labor force participation needs to return to pre-covid levels

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Quarles

  • Doesn't think we need to see participation return to pre-covid levels because of baby boomer retirements
  • Fed looks at a variety of labor force measures
  • Fed has not identified a specific target for maximum employment
I'm intrigued by the participation rate argument. Many at the Fed are saying that more people are retiring but I find that hard to square.

Here is US participation:
US participation rate
Contrast that with Canada, which has a slightly older population and is behind the US in the pandemic reopening.
Canada labor force participation
I think the US workers will return.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose