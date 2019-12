Repo details from the Fed

The limit will be at $60 billion but there will be new limits for some daily repos. There will also be $365B of term repos to provide funding through January.





That's a lot of liquidity. I've been skeptical on the talk of the impact of extra liquidity on markets but I think I was wrong. Blackrock's Rick Reider -- who is as smart as anyone on Wall Street -- was saying today that they've had a huge impact.