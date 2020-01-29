A snapshot of the markets before the FOMC decision?
A snapshot of the markets 5 minutes before the FOMC decision
Forex rates:
- EURUSD 1.1002
- USDJPY 109.18
- GBPUSD 1.3013
- USDCHF 0.9744
- USDCAD 1.3206
- AUDUSD 0.6748
- NZDUSD 0.6526
Major US indices:
- S&P index +11.79 points at 3288.03
- NASDAQ index +36.77 points at 9306.45
- Dow industrial average +136.55 points at 28859.40
US interest rates:
- 2 year yield 1.4386%, -2.39 basis points
- 10 year yield 1.6131%, -4.3 basis points
- 30 year yield 2.0648%, -4.7 basis points
Other markets:
- Spot gold $1570.54
- Crude oil $53.12