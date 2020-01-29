A snapshot of the markets before the FOMC decision?

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

A snapshot of the markets 5 minutes before the FOMC decision

Forex rates:
  • EURUSD 1.1002
  • USDJPY 109.18
  • GBPUSD 1.3013
  • USDCHF 0.9744
  • USDCAD 1.3206
  • AUDUSD 0.6748
  • NZDUSD 0.6526
Major US indices:
  • S&P index +11.79 points at 3288.03
  • NASDAQ index +36.77 points at 9306.45
  • Dow industrial average +136.55 points at 28859.40
US interest rates:
  • 2 year yield 1.4386%, -2.39 basis points
  • 10 year yield 1.6131%, -4.3 basis points
  • 30 year yield 2.0648%, -4.7 basis points
Other markets:
  • Spot gold $1570.54
  • Crude oil $53.12

