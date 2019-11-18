FOMC October monetary policy meeting minutes due this week - preview
Coming up on Wednesday 20 November 2019 at 1900 GMT
- US Federal Reserve meeting minutes
These are likely to further add to the Fed's view that the downside risks to the US economy have pulled back a little
- Expect to hear of data dependence
- Also expect to hear from the minutes that it'd take a "material reassessment" of the economic outlook for the Fed to move on another interest rate cut - this was the key takeaway comment from Powell.