FOMC October monetary policy meeting minutes due this week - preview

Coming up on Wednesday 20 November 2019 at 1900 GMT

US Federal Reserve meeting minutes

These are likely to further add to the Fed's view that the downside risks to the US economy have pulled back a little

Expect to hear of data dependence

Also expect to hear from the minutes that it'd take a "material reassessment" of the economic outlook for the Fed to move on another interest rate cut - this was the key takeaway comment from Powell.











