FOMC October monetary policy meeting minutes due this week - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Coming up on Wednesday 20 November 2019 at 1900 GMT 

  • US Federal Reserve meeting minutes
These are likely to further add  to the Fed's view that the downside risks to the US economy have pulled back a little
  • Expect to hear of data dependence
  • Also expect to hear from the minutes that it'd take a "material reassessment" of the economic outlook for the Fed to move on another interest rate cut - this was the key takeaway comment from Powell.   

