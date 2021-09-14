Former BOC Gov Poloz: The Canadian economy is in pretty good shape, sees upside CAD risks

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Poloz spoke with BNNBloomberg

  • Economy's ability to quickly bounce back has been impressive
  • Investment looks pretty good and firms say they're ready to invest more
  • I don't see any generalized inflation or persistent inflation, believe inflation is transitory
  • Higher savings rate helps to mitigate high household debt
  • In general I'm more comfortable with Canadian household debt
  • Housing hasn't kept up with the pace of Canadian immigration
  • Value of the Canadian dollar right now is 'roughly right' but in general I see upside risk
Poloz has been an advisor to a law firm since leaving the BOC last year. He's long expressed a bullish view on the Canadian economy that was at times at odds with what happened on the ground, but at least he's consistent.

