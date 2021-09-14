Former BOC Gov Poloz: The Canadian economy is in pretty good shape, sees upside CAD risks
Poloz spoke with BNNBloomberg
- Economy's ability to quickly bounce back has been impressive
- Investment looks pretty good and firms say they're ready to invest more
- I don't see any generalized inflation or persistent inflation, believe inflation is transitory
- Higher savings rate helps to mitigate high household debt
- In general I'm more comfortable with Canadian household debt
- Housing hasn't kept up with the pace of Canadian immigration
- Value of the Canadian dollar right now is 'roughly right' but in general I see upside risk
Poloz has been an advisor to a law firm since leaving the BOC last year. He's long expressed a bullish view on the Canadian economy that was at times at odds with what happened on the ground, but at least he's consistent.