Former BOC Gov Poloz: The Canadian economy is in pretty good shape, sees upside CAD risks

Economy's ability to quickly bounce back has been impressive



Investment looks pretty good and firms say they're ready to invest more

I don't see any generalized inflation or persistent inflation, believe inflation is transitory

Higher savings rate helps to mitigate high household debt

In general I'm more comfortable with Canadian household debt

Housing hasn't kept up with the pace of Canadian immigration

Value of the Canadian dollar right now is 'roughly right' but in general I see upside risk



Poloz has been an advisor to a law firm since leaving the BOC last year. He's long expressed a bullish view on the Canadian economy that was at times at odds with what happened on the ground, but at least he's consistent.

