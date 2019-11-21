Former Fed Chair Yellen warns the Fed can't do much in the event of a down turn

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen spoke at a business forum on Thursday

Via CNBC, some key points she made:

U.S. economy is in "excellent" shape but facing several risks.



wealth disparities are "extremely disruptive"



In a downturn, the Fed would have little room to move, due to low rates.



tariffs the U.S. has on Chinese imports aren't doing any good



Here is the link for more





While Yellen no longer has an input into US monetary policy her views are well worth considering.







