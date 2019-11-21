Former Fed Chair Yellen warns the Fed can't do much in the event of a down turn
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen spoke at a business forum on Thursday
Via CNBC, some key points she made:
- U.S. economy is in "excellent" shape but facing several risks.
- wealth disparities are "extremely disruptive"
- In a downturn, the Fed would have little room to move, due to low rates.
- tariffs the U.S. has on Chinese imports aren't doing any good
While Yellen no longer has an input into US monetary policy her views are well worth considering.