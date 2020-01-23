Germany's constitutional court to give its ruling on legality of ECB QE program on 24 March

It looks like the case is being reopened once again









This has been an ongoing saga for many years now as German policymakers and academics have long been skeptics over the ECB's decision to launch QE in the first place.





In October last year, there were many complaints that new hearings should be warranted after the ECB resumed QE via its September stimulus package - with some even going as far as saying that QE was "absurd and beyond the ECB's jurisdiction".





The worst-case scenario in all of this is that the German court could order the Bundesbank to not take part in QE. However, chances of that is extremely slim considering the precedent that was set in the case hearings over the past few years.







ForexLive

When the case was brought forward to the ECJ in 2018, they found it in favour of the ECB i.e. ruling that QE is designed to be a legal instrument. I would expect things to go down a similar path this time around once again.

Germany's top court in Karlsruhe says that it will give its ruling on the legality of the ECB's QE program on 24 March, in a statement made.