Goldman Sachs on Trump's Powell trashing tweets

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

An ICYMI - overnight piece on GS comments on which of Trump's tweets impact

  • Trump's tweets critical of Fed Chair Powell did not move the market in a statistically significant manner
  • Trump's trade-related tweets did make an impact though - are statistically significant
  • "There are many tweets that garner little reaction, but there are also quite a few trade policy tweets that lead to sizable swings. This is intuitive, as there are clear channels through which tariff escalation can lead to a dimmer economic outlook" 
Link here to the article if you want a little more

