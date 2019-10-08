Goldman Sachs on Trump's Powell trashing tweets
An ICYMI - overnight piece on GS comments on which of Trump's tweets impact
- Trump's tweets critical of Fed Chair Powell did not move the market in a statistically significant manner
- Trump's trade-related tweets did make an impact though - are statistically significant
- "There are many tweets that garner little reaction, but there are also quite a few trade policy tweets that lead to sizable swings. This is intuitive, as there are clear channels through which tariff escalation can lead to a dimmer economic outlook"
