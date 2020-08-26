Goldman Sachs preview Powell's Jackson Hole speech coming up on 27 August

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell will speak at the Jackson Hole (virtual) symposium.at 9.10am NY time Thursday (1310GMT)

Earlier previews of the event:Goldman Sachs say they expect Powell to reveal the key conclusions of the Bank's  framework review
  • and that will be the FOMC adopting average inflation targeting (AIT)
  • AIT means the Bank aiming for 2-2.5% inflation when the economy is at or near full employment
