Goldman Sachs preview Powell's Jackson Hole speech coming up on 27 August
Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell will speak at the Jackson Hole (virtual) symposium.at 9.10am NY time Thursday (1310GMT)
Earlier previews of the event:
- Fed Chair Powell to speak Thursday August 27
- Federal Reserve Jackson Hole summit is coming up - USD preview
- NAB speculate that if Powell confirms the Bank will be moving to some form of average inflation targeting regime, it would prove risk positive and dollar negative
- If Fed Chair Powell's speech is 'profoundly consequential', here's what the USD will do
- and that will be the FOMC adopting average inflation targeting (AIT)
- AIT means the Bank aiming for 2-2.5% inflation when the economy is at or near full employment