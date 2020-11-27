Here are 3 reasons the FOMC will further ease policy next month
Preview of the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee monetary policy meeting coming up in December
- on December 15 and 16, which admittedly is still a long way off
Westpac provide the preview in the context of :
- the November FOMC minutes gave little away ahead of the December FOMC meeting
But, says WPAC:
- given new restrictions are being imposed on the economy;
- initial jobless claims are now rising;
- and considerable uncertainty remains over the 3-6 month outlook,