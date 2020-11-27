Here are 3 reasons the FOMC will further ease policy next month

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Preview of the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee monetary policy meeting coming up in December

  • on December 15 and 16, which admittedly is still a long way off
Westpac provide the preview in the context of :
  • the November FOMC minutes gave little away ahead of the December FOMC meeting
But, says WPAC:
  • given new restrictions are being imposed on the economy; 
  • initial jobless claims are now rising; 
  • and considerable uncertainty remains over the 3-6 month outlook,
 the provision of additional support for the economy at the December meeting seems justified, particularly as the FOMC’s inflation and full-employment mandate is a long way from being met, and fiscal policy is absent.

