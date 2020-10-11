ICYMI - Comments from ECB chief economist Lane nudge up ECB easing prospects this month
The next European Central Bank monetary policy meeting is on October 29th.
Over the weekend we had comments from chief economist Lane:
Some chatter around the place in early Asia that his remarks are being read as increasing the risk of perhaps a little more easing from the ECB later this month, rather than was generally been thought at the December meeting (Dec. 10).
I think I'd prefer to get a bit further from Lane, or other board members, before deciding, but just a heads up.