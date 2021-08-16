ICYMI: ECB's Lagarde, BOE's Bailey to miss out on Jackson Hole this year

It is going to be more of an in-house event this year





An ECB spokesperson confirmed over the weekend that ECB president, Christine Lagarde, will not be attending the Jackson Hole symposium while reports in the UK have said that BOE governor, Andrew Bailey, is to miss out on the event too.





The news on the latter cites that the Kansas City Fed, the host/organiser, is "focusing on a domestic invite list due to limited capacity" and had previously mentioned that it will host a "modified, in-person programme" this year, so this fits with that.





Either way, the main focus going into the event at the end of the month is whether or not the Fed will unofficially kick off taper discussions and the absence of Lagarde and Bailey will just help to amplify expectations as we count down to 26 August.