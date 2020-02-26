ICYMI: RBNZ’s Hawkesby says monetary policy not the right tool in response to coronavirus economic impact

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Assistant Governor Hawkesby spoke with MNI on Wednesday

Info conveyed via Bloomberg

"… markets are placing a high probability that monetary policy will have to be eased in the face of these developments, but we are still very much in the world of weighing up the probabilities because the outlook is so unclear

Monetary policy is not the right tool to be using

lot of different ways the broader NZ Government could provide assistance"

Hawkesby says focused on economic momentum 12 to 18 months ahead, coronavirus is a transitory thing



















