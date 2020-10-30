ING make "The case against a rate cut" from the Reserve Bank of Australia

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The RBA meet on Tuesday  November 3 and rate cuts are widely expected:

Expected is:
  • a 15bp rate cut to the cash rate, which will bring it to 0.1% from its current 0.25%
  • also a 15 bp cut to its 3-year yield target and term lending facility (taking these also to 0.1%)
  • a QE programme for the longer bonds, 5-to-10 years
There is more at the preview I posted earlier, link here.


ING have issued a note, this in very brief from it, and they think further QE is more likely than rate cuts.
  • Our preferred approach would be for the RBA to adjust its current yield curve control (YCC), which to be clear, is already a form of constrained Quantitative Easing (QE).
ING add some AUD thoughts:
  • we see the balance of risks clearly skewed to the upside for AUD ahead of the meeting, the vicinity to the first projections for the US election (late European night on 3 November) will likely keep the RBA impact rather short-lived. 
  • AUD can be the key beneficiary of a landslide win by Joe Biden - i.e. the most market-friendly scenario - and would probably be a key underperformer in the market-adverse cases of a contested result or Trump victory.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose