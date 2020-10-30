ING make "The case against a rate cut" from the Reserve Bank of Australia

The RBA meet on Tuesday November 3 and rate cuts are widely expected:

a 15bp rate cut to the cash rate, which will bring it to 0.1% from its current 0.25%

also a 15 bp cut to its 3-year yield target and term lending facility (taking these also to 0.1%)

a QE programme for the longer bonds, 5-to-10 years There is more at the

Expected is:









ING have issued a note, this in very brief from it, and they think further QE is more likely than rate cuts.

Our preferred approach would be for the RBA to adjust its current yield curve control (YCC), which to be clear, is already a form of constrained Quantitative Easing (QE).

ING add some AUD thoughts: