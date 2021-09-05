Its a big central bank week ahead - RBA, BoC, ECB

The FX week looks like it'll be getting off to a slow start with a holiday in the US and Canada on Monday likely to be enough to see lacklustre Asian FX markets today.

Tuesday it'll kick off more actively though with the Reserve Bank of Australia decision due (0430 GMT 7 September 2021). The RBA will be grappling with the question of whether or not to stick to their taper plan in the face of long and ongoing lockdowns of nearly half of the Australian population in its two largest population cities and states. I've posted up a few previews already from about the place:





On Thursday if the European Central Bank. Ditto on previews to come.

7.45am ET (which is 1145 GMT) and President Lagarde will speak 8.30am ET (1230 GMT)



