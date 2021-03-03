Its a big day coming up Thursday - Federal Reserve Chair Powell speaking

After a more or less dead Asia session on Wednesday I was speaking with someone who reminded me Powell is to speak on Thursday.

Oh nos .... this could put a dampener on the session here also (typing this with hopes its a 'famous last words' sort of thing).





Fed Chair Powell speak Thursday 4 March 2021

at 17.05 GMT

at a Wall Street Journal event

he will be discussing the US economy

he will not speak from a prepared text, its a Q&A session

I suspect he will stick very much to his recent script and we will not get anything at all new from him. So don't hold back today, no need to wait!







