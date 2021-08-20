Jackson Hole Summit to be held virtually

The summit was to be held face-to-face

The Jackson Hole Summit will be held virtually instead of face-to-face. This according to the Kansas City Fed who stages the event annually. The risk of Covid is leading to the decision. The scheduled three day event will now be all conducted on August 27th.





With the event now being held virtually, I can't think that the Fed Chair would be in a hurry to start to taper, or tilt more in that direction.





Moreover, if other events start to cancel/report restrictions on events (think football), it would be a temporary negative to the economy until this crisis is once again over. The good however,, is it may also get more people to get vaccinated (think the rabid football fan base from southeastern portion of the United States where most of the hotspots and unvaccinated are found).