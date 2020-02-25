Japan's top currency official: Sense of concern in markets is increasing

Japanese MOF official and top currency diplomat, Yoshiki Takeuchi, comments after the meeting between the BOJ, FSA and MOF earlier





Meeting was to discuss markets

Sense of concern in markets is increasing

Volatility in markets is increasing

Believes that coronavirus concern is behind the volatility increase

Reaffirms that G20 confirmed importance of currency stability

Notes that currency markets move on 'various factors'

In short, a lot empty words being offered up as Japanese officials still appear to be comfortable with recent developments in the market. As mentioned earlier, I reckon they can take heart in the fact that the yen has actually weakened despite the coronavirus saga.



