Japan's top currency official: Sense of concern in markets is increasing

Japanese MOF official and top currency diplomat, Yoshiki Takeuchi, comments after the meeting between the BOJ, FSA and MOF earlier

  • Meeting was to discuss markets
  • Sense of concern in markets is increasing
  • Volatility in markets is increasing
  • Believes that coronavirus concern is behind the volatility increase
  • Reaffirms that G20 confirmed importance of currency stability
  • Notes that currency markets move on 'various factors'
In short, a lot empty words being offered up as Japanese officials still appear to be comfortable with recent developments in the market. As mentioned earlier, I reckon they can take heart in the fact that the yen has actually weakened despite the coronavirus saga.
