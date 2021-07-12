Kiwibank says November 2021 is too early for an RBNZ rate hike

ASB, BNZ, Westpac, and ANZ are all now forecasting an interest rate rise from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand in November this year.

ICYMI, last week was an active one in New Zealand, all 4 of the largest banks in NZ making the call





Comments from Kiwibank (in brief from a much longer piece):

The RBNZ's dual mandates seek maximum employment, and stable inflation. The labour market may be full, of employment. And prices have risen sharply. House price growth is unsustainable also.

The need to normalise policy, or at least unwind some stimulus, is up for debate. The LSAP (QE) program will end, soon enough.

Rate hikes are coming. Although November feels too early to us.

RBNZ boyz about to start heading upstairs again real soon:



