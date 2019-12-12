Lagarde opening statement: Some initial signs of stabilization in growth slowdown

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from new ECB President Christine Lagarde:

Comments from new ECB President Christine Lagarde:
  • Incoming data point to continued muted inflation pressures
  • Highly accommodative policy still needed
  • We stand ready to adjust all instruments as needed
  • Easier borrowing conditions for firms and households will support the euro area expansion, the ongoing build-up of domestic price pressures and, thus, the robust convergence of inflation to our medium-term aim
  • Says she's committed to symmetry
  • Euro area fiscal stance is 'mildly expansionary'
  • Risks remain tilted to the downside but have become somewhat less pronounced
The euro rose on the headline higher, hitting 1.1150.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose