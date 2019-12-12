Lagarde opening statement: Some initial signs of stabilization in growth slowdown

Comments from new ECB President Christine Lagarde:





Incoming data point to continued muted inflation pressures

Highly accommodative policy still needed

We stand ready to adjust all instruments as needed

Easier borrowing conditions for firms and households will support the euro area expansion, the ongoing build-up of domestic price pressures and, thus, the robust convergence of inflation to our medium-term aim

Says she's committed to symmetry

Euro area fiscal stance is 'mildly expansionary'

Risks remain tilted to the downside but have become somewhat less pronounced



The euro rose on the headline higher, hitting 1.1150.

