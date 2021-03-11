Lagarde opening statement: Market rates pose risk to wider financing conditions

Opening statement highlights from ECB President Lagarde:

  • Market rates pose risk to wider financing conditions
  •  Inflation to pick up mostly due to transitory factors
  • Rising rates could lead to premature tightening
  • Financing conditions include risk free rates, and corporate borrowing rates
  • Says ECB will purchase 'flexibly' and in response to market conditions
  • Repeats that the ECB could increase PEPP pace or not use full envelop, depending on conditions
  • Incoming data points to continued economic weakness in Q1
  • GDP to contract again in Q1
  • Risks have become more balanced but downside risks are higher in near-term
  • Says oil one reason that inflation will be temporary higher but will fade early next year
  • Core pressures to rise this year but will fade
  • Once pandemic fades, sees gradual upward pressure on inflation
  • Full text of the opening statement

