Lagarde opening statement: Vaccine underpins expectation of a 'firm' rebound in economic activity

Pandemic continues to constrain activity

Near-term outlook remains clouded by uncertainty



Vaccine underpins expectation of a 'firm' rebound in economic activity

Inflation has picked up on idiosyncratic events but underlying pressure remains low

Risks to wider financing conditions remain

Governing council expects PEPP in this quarter to be conducted at significantly higher pace than in Q1 (repeat from statement)

PEPP envelop need not be used in full if favorable financing conditions maintained; can also be boosted if needed

GDP was 4.9% below pre-pandemic level at year end

Economic may have contracted again in Q1 but points to resumption of growth in Q2

Business investment has shown resilience

Medium term risks more balanced

Headline inflation likely to increase further in coming months

Inflation expectations are at subdued levels

Fiscal measures should be targeted and temporary



The euro was trading at 1.2045 just before she began speaking and edged up to 1.2054, perhaps on positive talk about the improving outlook.

