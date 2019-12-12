Lagarde Q&A: 2022 inflation direction is good but not at target

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Lagarde answers questions from reporters

  • Every ECB president has a different communication style
  • Will launch year-long review in January
  • There is nothing unusual about a strategic review, it's overdue in my opinion, the last one was in 2003
  • "Don't overinterpret, don't second guess... I'm going to be myself and therefore different"
Oh man that's rich. We're definitely going to over-interpret and certainly second guess her comments.

  • Would have preferred TLTRO take-up to be higher but we're not drawing conclusions
  • We are very aware of the side effects of negative rates
  • What we have done was always intended to fulfill the mandate
  • US of interest rates has been quite efficient to meet our goals
  • Eurozone not facing Japanification
  • I'm neither a dove nor a hawk. My ambition is to be an owl
ForexLive
