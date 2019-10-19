Lagarde says that Trump should stop criticising the Fed with tweets

Comments by incoming ECB president, Christine Lagarde





Market stability should not be the subject of a tweet here or a tweet there

Central banking is similar to "navigating a plane"

Policymakers have "to watch everything"

Leaning on the Fed to lower rates now could be inappropriate

Good thing that she's not going to be taking over as Fed chair then. But she herself has quite the task ahead of her with the recent split seen among ECB policymakers.





It's going to be interesting to see how she fares as ECB president considering her background. One thing for sure is that we're certainly going to be seeing more colour in the press conferences - and I mean that literally.





Over time, we could possibly do a colour-coded correlation i.e. red scarf = dovish, yellow scarf = bullish etc. You know, just for giggles. :D



