Market pricing for an RBNZ November rate hike is above 70%
The calls for sooner Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate hikes in responses to the data earlier.
- Heads up for NZD traders - the next RBNZ Monetary Policy Review is July 14
- More on NZ banks calling RBNZ rate hikes sooner (ASB forecasting November this year)
- More RBNZ rate hike speculation - sooner rather than later
- ANZ in New Zealand are also calling for RBNZ rate hikes sooner
- NZD/USD on the rise after the QSBO and ASB's RBNZ cash rate hike call
- NZ bank ASB forecasts the RBNZ hiking its cash rate in November this year
- New Zealand QSBO for Q2 2021, business confidence headline 7% (vs. -13% prior)
- NZD traders - heads up for the GDT dairy auction coming up Tuesday London time