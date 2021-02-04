More (again) Fed Evans - stock market volatility will not affect borrowing costs in real economy

Evans is head of the Chicago Federal Reserve 

  •  he does not see volatility in stock market affecting borrowing costs for real economy
  • he sees unemployment at 5%, maybe a little less by the end of this year
  •  says policy is in a good place
  • says won't adjust policy based on forecast for inflation; need to see actual inflation
  • $1.9 trln fiscal package is not too much; could support inflation and inflation expectations
  • hard-pressed to see $1.9 trln fiscal package leading to economic overheating

