More (again) Fed Evans - stock market volatility will not affect borrowing costs in real economy

Evans is head of the Chicago Federal Reserve

he does not see volatility in stock market affecting borrowing costs for real economy

he sees unemployment at 5%, maybe a little less by the end of this year

says policy is in a good place

says won't adjust policy based on forecast for inflation; need to see actual inflation

$1.9 trln fiscal package is not too much; could support inflation and inflation expectations

hard-pressed to see $1.9 trln fiscal package leading to economic overheating





