More (again) Fed Evans - stock market volatility will not affect borrowing costs in real economy
Evans is head of the Chicago Federal Reserve
- he does not see volatility in stock market affecting borrowing costs for real economy
- he sees unemployment at 5%, maybe a little less by the end of this year
- says policy is in a good place
- says won't adjust policy based on forecast for inflation; need to see actual inflation
- $1.9 trln fiscal package is not too much; could support inflation and inflation expectations
- hard-pressed to see $1.9 trln fiscal package leading to economic overheating
