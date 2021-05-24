More: BOE's Bailey testifies to the UK lawmakers on inflation concerns

BOE Bailey continues his testimony

  • If we were to see price pressure becoming more generalized, that would cause us to reevaluate guidance
  • We will need to look at inflation evidence more carefully than normal
  • Inflation story in the United States has considerable similarities to UK
  • There are good reasons why UK doesn't do average inflation targeting
  • Sterling has appreciated, that will exert downward pressure on trade prices
  • Growth in inflation trends do not support the idea that we need more stimulus
  • Content we are on appropriate policy-setting


