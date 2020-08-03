More Bullard: More sympathy at Fed for overshooting 2% inflation

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed's Bullard speaking to reporters

  • more sympathy at Fed overshooting 2% inflation
  • important to keep inflation expectations centered at 2%
  • plays down need for additional rates forward guidance
  • sees rapid quarter for US economic growth in third-quarter
  • he thinks will see some recall of workers on temporary layoffs and see the economy built on the success of May and June
  • with widespread mask use, projections are for infections and fatalities to come down to manageable levels throughout the US economy
  • not seeing forward guidance having much of an impact because rates are already expected to remain low for several years into the future
  • incentives are very strong for both sides of Congress to come to a deal on coronavirus 8, the question is what exactly would be in that deal
  • 3Q will be a rapid quarter for US economic growth with some workers being recalled from temporary layoffs
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose