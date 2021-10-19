More from a Fed's Waller: If inflation expectations rise, you will see Fed action

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

More from Feds Waller

  • everything hinges on inflation expectations
  • does not see anything resembling a credit bubble
  • the minute we see any on anchoring in inflation expectations, yields the action from the Fed
  • if inflation continue to 5% into 2022, will start seeing Fed policymakers pulling their rate hike expectations earlier
  • have not yet approached question a balance sheet normalization
  • the biggest risk is that inflation doesn't come down for some reason we can't anticipate
  • Fed is ready to stop high inflation if we have to
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose