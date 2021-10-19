More from a Fed's Waller: If inflation expectations rise, you will see Fed action
- everything hinges on inflation expectations
- does not see anything resembling a credit bubble
- the minute we see any on anchoring in inflation expectations, yields the action from the Fed
- if inflation continue to 5% into 2022, will start seeing Fed policymakers pulling their rate hike expectations earlier
- have not yet approached question a balance sheet normalization
- the biggest risk is that inflation doesn't come down for some reason we can't anticipate
- Fed is ready to stop high inflation if we have to